A Top WHO Expert Was Asked If Coronavirus Will Ever Disappear; Here's His Answer

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the world, one question that is hovering over the minds of several people around the globe is that will this ever end. Addressing the same question, Dr Bruce Aylward, Director General of World Health Organisation (WHO), while talking to a foreign publication said it would depend on the measures taken by countries and societies. He also gave 3 steps that should be followed by nations going under lockdown due to COVID 19. He added that if rapid shutdown measures go hand in hand with testing every single case and isolation, then a slowdown is possible.

Sending a message to young people, he said that this is the most dangerous disease that they might be seeing in their lifetime. He added that if they do not follow the instruction and take precaution they are putting other people in danger. Chalking out a roadmap for nations that have put themselves under lockdown, he said that rapid test is essential, the second step is isolation and third is quarantine.

As of March 27, 694 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, asper the official data by the health ministry. 45 people have been cured and 16 death have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

