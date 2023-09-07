Will African Union Be Granted Membership Status At G20? Know About India-AU Partnership

India is all set to host world leaders at the G20 Summit. On December 1 2022, India assumed the presidency from Indonesia and with the motto of “One Earth, One Family and One Future,” the summit will be conducted across 60 Indian cities. However, what makes this year’s summit interesting is the involvement of the African Union in the decorated event. As per the reports, the Group of 20 nations will grant membership to the African Union.

In June this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to the G20 members seeking full membership of the African Union. In the letter, the Prime Minister firmly advocated and expressed support for the African cause. Recently, India has been touted as one of the major voices of the global South. Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres insisted that he would be happy to see the inclusion of the regional body. "I'm strongly supportive of the presence of an African country, at least as a permanent member of the Security Council, that I consider it is essential to reform Africa to have a stronger participation. I would be very happy to see the African Union as a member of the G20," he said.

India-AU partnership

Days ahead of the grand event, PM Modi backed the inclusion of the African Union, insisting that there can be no plan for the future of the planet without the recognition of all voices. In an exclusive interview with PTI last week, PM Modi said Africa is a ''top priority'' for India and that it works for the inclusion of those in global affairs who feel their voices are not being heard. “'I would like to draw your attention to the theme of our G20 presidency -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- One Earth, One Family, One Future'. It is not just a slogan but a comprehensive philosophy that is derived from our cultural ethos,'' PM Modi asserted. ''This guides our outlook within India and towards the world too,'' he added.

The final decision on the inclusion of the African Union would be taken at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. ''Africa is a top priority for us even within the G20. One of the first things we did during our G20 Presidency was to hold the Voice of the Global South summit, which had enthusiastic participation from Africa,” PM Modi insisted.

AU's significance for G20

The G20 currently comprises 19 countries and the European Union. The members represent around 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and about two-thirds of the world population. However, a regional body like the African Union is touted to have a significant impact if it gets included in the International body. Currently, the African Union comprises 55 nations bloc with a recorded $3 trillion GDP collectively, last year. The region has been grossly underrepresented with only South Africa representing the continent in the group.

The India-AU relationship has been smooth sailing with the India-Africa Forum summit being held every three years. The two parties have actively participated in setting up the Asia-Africa growth corridor to boost economic ties between the two continents. In the past, India also expressed intention to set up special trade preferences for African nations to further increase trade with the continent.