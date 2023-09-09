Will G20 Be Renamed As G21 As African Union Becomes Full Member Of The Bloc?

One of the key highlights of the G20 Summit which is being held in India was the inclusion of the African Union in the International body. The body that comprises 55 member states of the continent of Africa has been grossly underrepresented in the international arena. With the intention of being a strong voice of the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for the inclusion of the African Union in the international body months before the two-day event started. The inclusion of the African Union makes it the second regional body to assume permanent membership after the European Union.

“With the intention of ‘Sabka Saath’, India put a proposal to give permanent membership of G20 to the African Union. I believe that we have everyone’s agreement on this," PM Modi avered at the first session of the G20 Summit. “With everyone’s approval, I request the African Union head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," he added. Last year, US President Joe Biden suggested that the permanent membership of the African Union in the G20 has been a “long time in coming”.

Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South. pic.twitter.com/fQQvNEA17o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

Will the new membership lead to a name change of G20?

The African Union has advocated for full membership in the International body for the past seven years. Before the inclusion of the union, only South Africa was a member of the bloc, representing the entire continent of Africa. The inclusion of the Union raised questions about whether the name of the union will be changed or not. Several delegations stated that the name of the group would not be changed.

According to PTI, there is a possibility that G20 can be turned into “G21”. Before the inclusion of the African Union, the group comprised 19 countries and the European Union. The EU is considered as one member making the name of the group G20. However, neither AU nor G20 member states have officially confirmed or denied change in the name as of now.

What does the African Union bring to the table?

With full membership in G20, the African Union represents a continent which is home to the world’s largest free trade area. The continent of Africa has 60% of the world’s renewable energy assets and more than 30% of the minerals key to renewable and low-carbon technologies. In the past, African leaders have shown their willingness to take collective actions to tackle international challenges including the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Take Africa’s natural assets into account and the continent is immensely wealthy, Kenyan President William Ruto said at the first Africa Climate Summit this week. The gathering in Nairobi ended with a call for fairer treatment by financial institutions, the delivery of rich countries’ long-promised $100 billion a year in climate financing for developing nations and a global tax on fossil fuels. While the inclusion of the regional body makes G20 one of the most diverse and inclusive blocs, the addition of the voices of Africa has the potential to make influential decisions in the global world order.