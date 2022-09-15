Will PM Modi Hold Bilateral Talks With Xi, Shehbaz Sharif At SCO Meet? Know What MEA Said

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for Uzbekistan this evening to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra informed that the PM will hold bilateral meetings with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other world leaders on the sidelines of the meet.

On being asked about the possibility open for PM Modi's bilateral talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the summit, the MEA stated: "Besides his bilateral meet with the host country, PM Modi will have bilateral meet with other leaders. Will keep you apprised."

Speaking at the Ministry of External Affairs briefing, Kwatra underscored that PM Modi's participation in the SCO summit showcases the importance that India has with the SCO summit and its cause.

Notably, PM Modi will be visiting Samarkand at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. According to Foreign Secretary, the Prime Minister will attend the restricted and extended sessions of the SCO summit on 16 September. In addition, PM Modi will have other engagements and bilateral meetings with world leaders on 16 September. According to sources, PM Modi is expected to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per the ANI report. Vinay Kwatra has said that they expect the discussions of the SCO summit to cover topical, regional and international issues.

In the MEA briefing, Kwatra said that the discussions at SCO summit will include security situation and cooperation in the region, including bolstering connectivity and enhancing trade in the region. He further stressed that the SCO summit has two sessions, one of which includes participation of only member states and then an extended session, which involves participation by observers and special invitees. The 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Turkmenistan President and other invited guests.