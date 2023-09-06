Will Russia-Ukraine War Become A Part Of G20 Declaration? Jaishankar Says 'wait And See'

Ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar urged people to not hold any judgment or speculations about what the group's declaration could look like. In a conversation with ANI on Wednesday, he addressed the recent comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Minister warned that Moscow could block the G20 declaration if the summit fails to represent Russia's stance on the ongoing war in Ukraine. “There will be no general declaration on behalf of all members if our position is not reflected. Another option is to adopt a document that focuses on specific decisions in the sphere of G20 competences, and let everyone say the rest on their own behalf," he told students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations last Friday, The Guardian reported.

In response to this, Jaishankar said that foreign leaders and delegates must "wait and see what actually happens in the negotiation" instead of making assumptions "purely in terms of what may be said on one occasion and what may be the media interpretation of what was said on one occasion."

Understanding Russia's perspective, Jaishankar admitted that "anybody would try to put across their national position, try to maximise their negotiating position if you would." The buzz around the G20 declaration and its components comes as India prepares to host the summit on September 9 and 10.

#WATCH | On the Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending the G20 Summit in Delhi, EAM Dr S Jaishankar to ANI, "...I think, at different points of time in G20 there have been some Presidents or PMs who, for whatever reason, have chosen not to come… pic.twitter.com/YwoHEZuMef — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Was the war mentioned in last year's G20 declaration?

While Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending, he will be sending Lavrov on his behalf. Previously, the Russian minister said that several meetings preparing for the G20 consisted of the West bringing up the Ukraine crisis, but Moscow had made it clear that “the issue is closed for us."

It is unclear if the summit this year will focus on the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the conflict was discussed and mentioned in last year's declaration. At the time, several G20 leaders expressed support for Ukraine, while acknowledging that some nations held a different opinion.