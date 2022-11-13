Will Twitter CEO Elon Musk Attend G20 Business Meet In Indonesia? Read To Know

Elon Musk will attend the G20 summit virtually instead of attending it in person in Indonesia, according to a report from CNBC international. Asrjad Rasyid, the head of the chamber of commerce said that, "he is unable to attend because...there are incidents in the United States and he must be present there". Asrjad Rasyid added that Twitter CEO Musk will attend the G20 summit virtually.

Back in May of this year, Indonesia's president Joko Widodo met with the Tesla and Twitter CEO, whilst visiting SpaceX's launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Musk is scheduled to speak at a business event, which will be a part of the G20 summit. The G20 refers to a multilateral initiative which includes 19 major economies of the world and the European Union. The 17th G20 summit is being held from 15-16 November in Bali, Indonesia.

Origins of G20

The G20 was formed in 1999, after the Asian financial crisis, with the goal of bringing together Finance Ministers and Central bankers from the world's 20 major economies. When the Lehman bank collapsed in the US, due to the subprime mortgage crisis, the world's financial system underwent a crisis, commonly known as the 2008 financial crash. From that year, G20 elevated into a multilateral forum where heads of state and government come together to discuss pressing global challenges.

Shared history of India and Indonesia

Indonesia. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to attend the summit as well. Back in 2018, the Indonesian President informed PM Modi that the name of his new born grandson is Jan Ethes SriNarendra. Indonesia derives its name for India, as the two nations share a long common history. Wealthy Indian traders from Bengal and Odisha used to sail to the South East Asian island for trade, which led to spread of Hinduism in the region, domination of India in the Indian ocean and Indianisation of SouthEast Asia.

For many years, intermarriages between nobility of Bengal, Orissa, Tamil Nadu and Indonesia was the norm, which led to Sanskrit becoming official language in the islands that today make up Indonesia. Indonesia is made up of 17,000 islands, and Bali, where the summit is being held, is one such island. Unlike the rest of Indonesia, Bali is an island where Hindus are still the majority community. Indonesia's official emblem is Garuda, a sacred eagle in the Hindu tradition. Coincidentally, India will be taking over the G20 presidency from Indonesia.