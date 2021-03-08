Women's Day: Nobel Prize Hails Female Nobel Laureates 'who Have Changed The World'

One of the most prestigious awards for human rights activism, The Nobel Peace prize on Monday shared an inspiring video compilation of the female Nobel laureates that ‘changed the world’ on its official YouTube channel and Instagram handle. Defying challenges such as oppression and injustice, and shattering the barriers of gender roles, these women carved a path for an equal and free society, overcoming adversaries and representing the women’s equal efforts, talent and contributions shoulder to shoulder with men. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Nobel prize committee took pride in unfurling the motivational stories of handwork and determination of some of the first handful of women that made a mark in building the inclusive workspaces and societies at large, as we know today.

“We’re celebrating the women who have changed the world. Here are all of the amazing women who have been awarded the Nobel Prize and their remarkable achievements at the time of the award,” the Nobel Prize committee wrote in the caption of the impactful video on Instagram.

Read: Mayanti Langer, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj Post Tweets On International Women's Day

Read: International Women's Day: Indian Navy Deploys Women Officers On Warships After 23 Years

The footage commemorated the achievements of some of the remarkable women that have left an everlasting imprint in history with their tremendous efforts and capabilities. The list featured Chinese pharmaceutical chemist and malariologist, Tu Youyou who is credited for saving millions in China, Asia, Africa, and South America by discovering the twentieth-century tropical medicine for malaria.

Women deemed 'revolutionary'

Further in the video, the committee honours Norwegian psychologist May-Britt Moser who was awarded the Nobel prize for her scientific contributions in theories related to the cognitive functions of the brain. Moser was the first woman to make a discovery of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain and was recognized for her work. The Canadian writer, Alice Munro was awarded in the "master of the contemporary short story” category. Her literary career, which addressed the issues of moral conflicts, has been deemed ‘revolutionary’. The video features many more women who have been awarded for their extraordinary contribution and reforms that they brought by stepping into the system. Since established in 1895, the Nobel Prize has been awarded to just 60 women in total, with at least 4 women namely Louise Glück, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer A. Doudna, and Andrea M. Ghez honoured last year, expanding the list.

Read: Nani Celebrates Women's Day By Sharing An Adorable Blooper Clip From 'Tuck Jagadish'

Read: Jill Biden Helps Honor Women From 15 Countries For Courage