World AIDS Day 2021: What Are The Different Types Of HIV Tests Done To Detect The Virus?

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year to spread awareness on how to prevent, test and treat the incurable Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) which is caused by Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). According to WHO, HIV is considered to be a very serious global public health concern, having claimed the lives of 36.3 million people to date.

Even though HIV infection has no known treatment, it has become a manageable chronic medical condition over the years, allowing individuals to live long and healthy lives even with HIV/AIDs. This has been possible due to the increased access to adequate HIV prevention, testing, medication, as well as care.

As per WHO, despite the fact that HIV patients are most infectious in the first few months after infection, yet, many do not realise that they are infected until later stages. Thus, testing is required to detect the disease and an early start to the treatment process to prevent it from becoming deadly. There are three types of tests available, which are usually done on blood or oral fluid. One of the tests can also be done using urine.

Types of tests to detect HIV

The first testing process that falls in the list is nucleic acid tests (NAT) which is a blood test that searches for the virus in the blood, and entails collecting blood from a vein. NAT can determine whether or not a person has HIV, as well as the amount of virus present in their blood, known as the HIV viral load test.

While nucleic acid tests can identify HIV more quickly than other procedures, they are highly costly and are only used for screening people who have had a high level of exposure or probable exposure, with early signs of HIV infection.

The second testing process is antigen/antibody tests, which check for both antigens and antibodies to HIV. When someone is exposed to the HIV virus, the immune system of their body produces antibodies. Further, antigens are foreign chemicals that trigger the immune system to activate.

Even before antibodies build, an antigen called p24 is generated if the person has HIV. Antigen/antibody tests are currently prevalent in the United States and are suggested for laboratory testing. Blood sample is collected from the infected person's vein. A fast antigen/antibody test using a fingertip prick is also accessible.

Meanwhile, for the third test procedure, antibodies to HIV are only found in blood or oral fluid when someone gets an HIV antibody test. Antibody tests utilise blood from a vein, which can identify HIV more quickly after exposure than tests using blood from a finger prick or oral fluid. Antibody tests are the most common and is the only form of officially authorised HIV self-testing.

No HIV test can identify the virus immediately

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, no HIV test can identify the virus immediately after infection. Further, the term 'window period' is used for the interval between an individual getting infected and a test that identifies the virus presence. The window time differs from person to person and is determined by which type of HIV test is carried out.

A nucleic acid test can typically provide information on exposure to HIV after 10 to 33 days. HIV infection may generally be detected 18 to 45 days after exposure using an antigen/antibody test. Antibody tests might take anywhere between 23 and 90 days to identify HIV infection.

