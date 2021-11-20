World Children's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status And Messages To Share

World Children's Day is commemorated every year on November 20 with an aim to increase the well-being of children worldwide. This day is observed across the globe to raise public awareness and educate people about children's fundamental rights, such as the right to education, and the importance of providing them with a pleasant environment in which they can grow into better human beings. Several events, as well as activities, are held across the world to mark World Children's Day. People will be sending greetings to one another on World Children's Day 2021.

World Children’s Day was launched as Universal Children's Day in 1954. Ever since the day has been honoured to promote international unity for children’s welfare. November 20 is especially significant since it is the date on which the United Nations General Assembly approved the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959. The same day in 1989, the UN assembly passed the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

What is World Children's Day?

Universal Children's Day is not just about celebrating children but the day also represents spreading awareness about the ongoing violence, abuse, exploitation against children throughout the world. The day also served as a reminder of concerns that several children from various countries are pushed into labour practices as a result of conflict, homelessness, or religious, minority, or disability disparities. The day is noteworthy across the world because it conveys a serious message in a lighthearted manner.

World Children's Day 2021 quotes:

“Children must be taught how to think and not what to think”- Margaret Mead

“The best way to make children good is to make them happy”- Oscar Wilde

“While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about”- Angela Schwindt

“Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven”- Henry Ward Beecher

“There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million”- Walt Streightiff

“The soul is healed by being with children”- Fyodor Dostoevsky

World Children's Day 2021 wishes:

Children are the best creation of God, they spread joy in every season. Happy Children's Day

Climb every mountain, ford every stream, follow every rainbow till you find your dream. Happy Children's Day

Children at the gift of God, let them fly with their thoughts. Happy Children's Day

The earth reveals its innocence through the smile of a child. A warm wish for all the children on this special day.

Every child is a different kind of flower and all together, make this world a beautiful garden. Happy Children's Day

World Children's Day 2021 messages:

Children are happy because they don't have a file in their mind called “All the things that could go wrong.”

Make your kids feel independent and capable.

Your child's mental health is more important than their grades.

As a parent, you should be concerned with your child's happiness rather than your petty insecurities and jealousies.

Childhood is not a race to see how quickly a child can read, write or count. Childhood is a small window of time to learn and develop at the pace which is right for each individual child.

(Image: Shutterstock)