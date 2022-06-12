World Day Against Child Labour 2022: Everything About Day's Significance, Theme & More

In a bid to highlight the plight of the children who are forced into labour at a tender age, the International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the first World Day Against Child Labour in 2002. The day, which is observed annually on June 12th, is intended to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement against child labour.

2022 Theme: 'Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour'

The 2022 theme of the World Day Against Child Labour calls for increased investment in social protection systems and schemes to establish solid social protection floors and protect children from child labour. According to UN data, today, 160 million children are still engaged in child labour.

History

The date was first marked as World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 after the ILO sanctioned it as a holiday. The action was spurred on by the ratification of important treaties like the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention (ILO Convention No 182) in 1999 and the Minimum Age Convention (ILO Convention No 138), which was passed in 1973

Significance

The movement hopes to spread more awareness about the harms that child labour inflicts on individuals, especially drug trafficking, sex trade and use of children in armed conflict among others.

The day aims to bring various stakeholders like national and local governments, civil authorities, members of civil and international societies and organisations together to eradicate work that deprives millions of children of decent education, working conditions and living wages. A special focus is laid on the mental and physical harm that child labour inflicts. The day emphasises on proper guidelines to be established to eradicate child labour.