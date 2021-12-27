World Economy Stalled By COVID-19 To Surpass $100 Trillion In 2022 For First Time: Report

As the world weaves its way to emerge out of the setback incurred during the two-year-long running COVID-19 pandemic, recent data by an economic think tank has suggested that the global economy will top $100 trillion for the first time in 2022. A WELT 2022 report published on Sunday by British consultancy Cebr has noted the key underlying themes and major changes in the effects of the pandemic and subsequent impacts, leading it to conclude that World GDP is set to reach the massive amount in 2022 rather than 2024, which they forecast last year. The report also noted that despite the steady recovery, China might take a little longer than previously expected time to exceed the United States as the world's number one position.

Cebr emphasised that the hit on the economy sustained in 2020 has now slightly become "less severe" than earlier. The is a visible development in the GDP, which has now been called by only 3.2% rather than 4.4% calculated a year ago. "And the economy is certainly much stronger," Cebr said. Meanwhile, there has also been a substantial momentum in the growth of GDP in 2022, and it is expected to rise by 4.2% compared to the 3.4% predicted last year. Nevertheless, with the positive-looking graph, Cebr has also warned of a potential recession unless non-transitory elements are not brought under control.

"Important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation, which has now reached 6.8 % in the US. We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024," Cebr Deputy chairman Douglas McWilliams said in the report.

China will become world's top economy in 2030

The Cebr report also suggested that China would become the world's top economy in terms of the dollar in next 9 years, which is at least two years later than the prediction made in the previous year's World Economic League Table Report. This will be driven by factors like inflation and subsequent internal responses. "China is likely to use more administrative means to differentiate their markets and inflation. This is because of its especially fragile property market- Chinese average house prices at 28 times average wages compared to only 9 times in the UK, which itself was relatively expensive property," Cebr noted.

[Difference in world nominal GDP forecasts - WELT 2021 vs WELT 2022, in absolute $ billion and percentage terms. Image: WELT 2022/Cebr]

Meanwhile, the report also indicated that Germany was set to overtake Japan in terms of economic output in 2033. Russian on the other hand could secure a place in the Top 10 by 2036 and Indonesia could be in the ninth position by 2034. In addition, India is also on track to leave behind France next year followed by overtaking Britain to sit on the 'world sixth-biggest economy' position by 2023.

(Image: Unsplash/Shutterstock (representative)