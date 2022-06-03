World Environment Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, Significance And Host Country

World Environment Day or Eco Day is around the corner again and world leaders are gathering to raise awareness about the importance of environmental protection. This day is recognised on June 5 each year as a reminder that there is only one Earth and encourages governments and communities across the world to take serious action against climate change. The aim of World Environment Day 2022, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is to transform economies and societies to make them more inclusive, fair and connected to mother Earth.

#OnlyOneEarth calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to protect & restore our planet.



Join people around the world, build your Earth Action Number with your actions & events, & share your impact with the world 🌍🌎🌎https://t.co/7NUJ6Xj6qk pic.twitter.com/OJKcwtPeFM — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 3, 2022

World Environment Day 2022 theme and host

World Environment Day is celebrated annually with a unique theme that reflects the urgency to take action against the most eminent issues. The theme for this year is "Only One Earth" which "calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet", says the UN Environment Programme. Besides, this year's celebrations will be hosted in Sweden's capital Stockholm and all the related events will be organised here.

World Environment Day history and significance

Today we need ambition and progress on a scale like never before. We need to ensure promises are followed by action.



📺 From @IISD_ENB 🌏 #Stockholm50 pic.twitter.com/uvzdbu9Z0f — Stockholm+50 (@StockholmPlus50) June 3, 2022

World Environment Day came into existence in 1972 after the United Nations General Assembly's Stockholm conference's establishment of the UNEP. The first Environment Day was celebrated two years later in 1974 and interestingly, the first anniversary also had the same theme of "Only One Earth". Fast forward to 2022, the UNEP had 193 member states and will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

As for the significance of the day, it is increasing with each passing year courtesy of the exponential rise in the use of fossil fuels and the resulting environmental pollution. Starting this year, the UN wants to make "sustainable living the default option" and this can be done by shifting from harming the planet to healing it. "Climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste –evidence that Earth is “code red” is all around us and growing more ominous every day. The way out of this dilemma is to transform our economies and societies to make them inclusive, fair, and more connected with nature", the UNEP said in a statement.