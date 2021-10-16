World Food Day 2021: Significance, Theme, Quotes To Raise Awareness About Food Wastage

The World Food Day is celebrated annually on October 16 to enlighten people about the importance of eating healthy and ensuring proper intake of nutrition. It is an initiative by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations to spread awareness about the food crisis all over the world reeling from COVID-19 and humanitarian crises in conflict zones. The international event is a call for collective efforts towards combating issues of hunger, food insecurity and food wastage.

Food choices have an impact on food production and nutrition, in turn, the environment around us. Thus, it is important to make efforts towards imbibing more sustainable habits to help nourish communities and strengthen economies, the FAO said in a statement on the occasion. The organisation was established in the year 1979 and originally this day was adopted to mark the birth anniversary of the organisation. However, later it became World Food Day to raise awareness about healthy food routines and sustainability in food consumption and production.

Today is #WorldFoodDay! Our food choices have an impact on 👇



🌱 food production

🍎 our nutrition

🌎 the environment

👨‍👨‍👧‍👦 our lives



We can all be #FoodHeroes, for a better and more sustainable world!



Our actions are our future! pic.twitter.com/EvQlo4nc7L — FAO (@FAO) October 16, 2021

World Food Day: World Food Day Theme & Significance

The theme for every year is assigned by the FAO - This year's theme is "Safe food now for a Healthy Tomorrow." According to the FAO website, almost 40% of the world population cannot afford a healthy diet. Thus, the organisation urges everyone to be "Food Heroes" and contribute to reducing food wastage.

World Food Day is a significant day to raise awareness about healthy food habits. According to FAO, about 2 billion people in the world are obese or overweight due to poor diet and sedentary lifestyles. This day is particularly important to point out the necessity to indulge in healthy eating with the right nutrition.

It is also to be noted that imbalances in the agri-food system leave a denting impact on the environment. As per FAO data, currently, the world food system is responsible for 33% of greenhouse gas emissions. On this day, the organisation urges everyone to be responsible and respectful towards agro produces and reduce the 14% food loss during transit.

Today and every day we celebrate our #FoodHeroes, the people that keep our agri-#FoodSystems working!



👩‍🌾Farmer

🚛Food transporter

🏭Factory Worker

🛒Grocer

👨‍🍳Cook

👩‍👩‍👦‍👦Family members

👩‍🦰Your best friend

👨You



Who are your food heroes?#WorldFoodDay pic.twitter.com/vuTEHJx4TJ — FAO (@FAO) October 16, 2021

Quotes to spread awareness about reducing food wastage

World Food Day is observed to also celebrate the food providers - farmers, food transporters, factory workers, grocers, and cooks. The official FAO website states we all can be Food Heroes. On that note, here are some quotes that can be shared with everyone to inspire them.

1. "You don't need a silver fork to eat good food.'- Paul Prudhomme

2. "There is no love sincere than the love for food."- George Bernard Shaw

3. "One cannot think well, Love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well."- Virginia Woolf

4. "Food is your body is fuel. Without fuel your body wants to shut down.'- Ken Hill

5. "There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread."- Mahatma Gandhi

Image: Shutterstock