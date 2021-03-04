World Food Price Index Continues To Rise For Ninth Consecutive Month: FAO

World Food prices rose for the ninth consecutive month in February. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations every month tracks the changes in the international prices of commonly-traded food like cereals, sugar etc which averaged 116 points last month and a slightly revised 113.2 in January. According to FAO, the sugar price index rose by 6.4 per cent from January as production had declined in key producing countries.

World Food Prices continue to rise

The Rome based FAO said that the vegetable oil price index increased 6.2 per cent to reach its highest level since April 2012. Palm oil prices continue to rise for a ninth month. The FAO Dairy Price Index has climbed up by 1.7 per cent. The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged 1.2 per cent higher than in January. Sorghum prices rose by 17.4 per cent in the month, driven by ongoing strong demand from China.

Global wheat production will increase

International prices of maize, wheat and rice were either stable or edged up slightly. The FAO Meat Price Index increased by 0.6 per cent. According to FAO, Global wheat production in 2021 is likely to increase and hit a new record of 780 million tonnes. FAO raised its forecast for the 2020 cereal season to 2.761 billion tons from an estimate of 2.744 billion made last month pointing to a 1.9 per cent increase year on year. The forecast for global rice production was also raised by 2.6 million tons from last month on more buoyant production forecasts from India.

Maize production in South Africa is expected to reach near-record levels in 2021, according to FAO. FAO predicts cereal stocks to end in 2021 at 811 million tonnes. According to FAO, early production outlooks for 2021 are broadly favourable but drought-like conditions in Afghanistan and southern Madagascar are of emerging concern.

