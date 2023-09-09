World Leaders Hail New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, Laud PM Modi For 'excellent Job'

The first day of the G20 Summit on September 9 turned out to be extremely successful as the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was adopted despite differences between the world leaders. Apart from agreements on issues like terrorism, trade, economy, technology and environment, the leaders also reached at a consensus on war in Ukraine whose language was at serious scrutiny by the west and Russia.

The declaration is being hailed by the guests as India brought the G20 together amid a polarised world marred by wars and ideological differences. PM Narendra Modi himself acknowleged the unfolding of history and thanked the G20 members for their cooperation.

"History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation," PM Modi posted on X.

New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted with 100% unanimity

Reacting to the adoption of the Delhi Declaration, France Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said, "There is a consensus and it is a great success for India's G20 Presidency." Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who attended the Summit on PM Modi's invitation, said, "I think it is very good that we came to a final conclusion." On the Russia-Ukraine war and the wordings to describe it, he said, "I think the texts are manageable and acceptable for everybody."

Hikariko Ono, the Japanese Press Secretary, also expressed his happiness over the Declaration. She also commended the efforts of the Modi government for securing a consensus and praised the Declaration for highlighting the effects of the Ukraine war. "This declaration also highlights the devastating impacts of the war in Ukraine on the countries around the world, in particular, the poorest or the most vulnerable," she said.

World Bank President Ajay Banga also praised the declaration saying that the Modi government did an excellent job. "They've got to a successful declaration. I think the Prime Minister has done a great job on it. I think the G 20 have come together on a number of topics," Banga told ANI.

French diplomatic sources on New Delhi G-20 Leaders' Summit Declaration said: "This is a very satisfactory G20 declaration from our point of view. The Indian Presidency wanted to see a language of consensus emerge. To achieve a language of consensus on a subject as divisive as Ukraine, we had to be able to reaffirm what we said in Bali, which we have done by recalling the Bali conversation, we had to refer to the United Nations texts, which are indeed mentioned and then we had to affirm a few obvious points for us." "But these are not necessarily obvious for everyone, a war of territorial conquest is unacceptable, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States must be respected, and a just and lasting peace must respect these principles. All this is well incorporated in the text and, as was our main objective at this summit, enables us to look ahead to what should be the solution for a just and lasting peace at the end of the war in Ukraine," they added.