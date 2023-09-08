World Leaders Receive Grand Welcome Upon Arriving In India For G20 Summit; See Photos

Quick links:
As India is welcoming delegations from around the world for the G20 Summit, the first person to arrive in the country was the Secretary General of OECD, Mathias Cormann.
Later, Cormann European Council President Charles Michel made a touch down in Delhi. During a press briefing, Michel made it clear that he would address the ongoing war.
Next in line was Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of WTO. India invited representatives of international organisations like the UN, IMF, etc. to attend the summit alongside the world leaders.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived at the Pragati Maidan for delegation level talks. She was welcomed by Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Friday.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva received a traditional welcome as she arrived in New Delhi. Georgieva lauded India's G20 presidency and stated that India has set a high bar for global leadership,
Italian PM Georgia Meloni arrived in Delhi on Friday. She was received by MoS Shobha Karandlaje. Meloni enjoyed a cultural performace on her arrival.
To represent the African Union at the G20, Azali Assoumani arrived in New Delhi for the summit. On Thursday, it was reported that AU will assume full membership of the body.
Spain's First Vice-President and Minister for the Economy & Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño recieved a warm welcome in Pragati Maidan.