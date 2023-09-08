Last Updated:

World Leaders Receive Grand Welcome Upon Arriving In India For G20 Summit; See Photos

The G20 summit in India is scheduled to take place in Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention, Pragati Maidan.

Global event News
 
| Written By
Bhagyasree Sengupta
G20 Summit
1/10
Image: PTI

As India is welcoming delegations from around the world for the G20 Summit, the first person to arrive in the country was the Secretary General of OECD, Mathias Cormann. 

G20 Summit
2/10
Image: PTI

Later, Cormann European Council President Charles Michel made a touch down in Delhi. During a press briefing, Michel made it clear that he would address the ongoing war. 

G20 Summit
3/10
Image: PTI

Next in line was Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of WTO. India invited representatives of international organisations like the UN, IMF, etc. to attend the summit alongside the world leaders. 

G20 Summit
4/10
Image: ANI

The first head of state to arrive on Friday was Argentina President Alberto Fernandez. 

G20 Summit
5/10
Image: ANI

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived at the Pragati Maidan for delegation level talks. She was welcomed by Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Friday. 

G20 Summit
6/10
Image: PTI

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva received a traditional welcome as she arrived in New Delhi. Georgieva lauded India's G20 presidency and stated that India has set a high bar for global leadership, 

G20 Summit
7/10
Image: X/ @g20org

Italian PM Georgia Meloni arrived in Delhi on Friday. She was received by MoS Shobha Karandlaje. Meloni enjoyed a cultural performace on her arrival.

G20 Summit
8/10
Image: PTI

To represent the African Union at the G20, Azali Assoumani arrived in New Delhi for the summit. On Thursday, it was reported that AU will assume full membership of the body. 

G20 Summit
9/10
Image: X/ @g20org

Spain's First Vice-President and Minister for the Economy & Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño recieved a warm welcome in Pragati Maidan. 

G20 Summit
10/10
ANI

On Friday afternoon, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina touched down in New Delhi. She will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi later in the day.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Morocco's strongest earthquake in 120 years devastates historic city Marrakech | See pics

Morocco's strongest earthquake in 120 years devastates historic city Marrakech | See pics
Fifty years ago, Chile began the darkest period in its modern history | In Photos

Fifty years ago, Chile began the darkest period in its modern history | In Photos