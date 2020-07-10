World Population Day Images 2020: A Look At The Day's History, Theme & More

Every year July 11 is marked as the World Population Day. Here are some details and images to take a look at what the day is all about and how it came into existence. As per reports, an estimated number of humans living on earth was 7.8 billion as of March 2020.

Reportedly, the population size fluctuates at differing rates in different regions, and also Asia is the most populated continent, with countries like China and India together constituting about 36 per cent of the world’s population.

History of World Population Day:

The World Population Day came into existence in the year 1989 and was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme. It was encouraged by the public interest in Five Billion Day on July 11, 1987. It was the estimated date on which the world’s population extended to five billion people. The United Nations General Assembly confirmed to celebrate and observe the day through its resolution 45/216 of December 1990.

Significance of World Population Day:

This day focuses on the problems of overpopulation and aims at spreading awareness about the effects of population on the environment and development. And hence, experts say that in such a huge population, problems are bound to arise. This day also focuses on the health issues faced by childbearing women and the significance and importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights. So here are some images of the World Population Day to forward on this day and spread more awareness.

The theme of World Population Day 2020:

The theme for the World Population Day 2020 is created on the topic related to safeguarding the health and rights of women and girls around the world mainly during the period of COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent UNFPA research emphasized that if the current situation continues and the lockdown extends for 6 more months, then 47 million women in low and middle-income countries might not have access to modern contraceptives. And hence this would, in turn, lead to 7 million unplanned pregnancies.

Apart from that, it is also speculated that this would also result in a rise in gender-based violence, female genital mutilation and child marriages.

