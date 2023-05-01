World Press Freedom Day: Theme, Quotes And A Special Message From UN Chief Guterres

Journalists across the globe are looking forward to marking World Press Day this week, an annual occasion observed on May 3 to highlight the importance of media and recognise its contribution in uncovering the deepest truths of the society. Also known as World Press Freedom Day, the event acts as a reminder to honour the media's relentless efforts in serving as the watchdog of democracy.

The inception of World Press Freedom Day dates back to 1993, when the UN General Assembly declared May 3 as the day to celebrate the event. This year, UN chief Antonio Guterres lauded the media's efforts through a video message. "For three decades, on World Press Freedom Day, the international community has celebrated the work of journalists and media workers. This day highlights a basic truth: all our freedom depends on press freedom," he said ahead of the occasion.

UN secretary-general calls for press freedom

"Freedom of the press is the foundation of democracy and justice. It gives all of us the facts we need to shape opinions and speak truth to power. And as this year's theme reminds us, press freedom represents the very lifeblood of human rights," the secretary-general added.

Guterres also addressed the problems that are hampering the journalism industry, such as stringent regulations, censorship, and threats to subdue freedom of expression. "Journalists and media workers are directly targeted on and offline as they carry out their vital work. They are routinely harassed, intimidated, detained and imprisoned," he said. He then urged nations to stop all kinds of threats, imprisonment and lies that target journalists "for doing their jobs".

The theme for this year's World Press Freedom Day is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”. To mark it, UNESCO is set to host a conference at the UN Headquarters in New York in Tuesday. The event will be attended by UN chief Antonio Guterres, UNESCO DG Audrey Azoulay, New York Times Chairman A.G. Sulzberger, among other notable personalities.

Quotes on World Press Freedom Day

With the world set to observe World Press Day this week, here are some inspiring quotes that underscore the significance of the media as a truth-teller, watchdog, and beacon of transparency.

“We have to uphold a free press and freedom of speech - because, in the end, lies and misinformation are no match for the truth.”- Barack Obama

“The freedom of the human mind is recognised in the right to free speech and free press.”- Calvin Coolidge

“There are no prisons big enough for free speech."- Mazen Darwish

“Freedom of the press belongs to the people of a nation, not to the owners of publications.” - A. J. Liebling

“Freedom of the press is the mortar that binds together the bricks of democracy - and it is also the open window embedded in those bricks." - Shashi Tharoor.

“The smarter the journalists are, the better off society is.” - Warren Buffet