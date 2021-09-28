World Rabies Day 2021: History, Theme And Significance; Know All About It

World Rabies Day is observed to raise awareness and spread knowledge about the disease. Every year, it is observed on September 28 to inform the masses about this infectious disease and how one can prevent themselves from catching it. It is the only global event to spread the word about this fatal viral infection.

World Rabies Day was first marked on September 28, 2007. This day was stipulated by international agencies like World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in collaboration with Alliance for Rabies Control. The day also commemorates French biologist, microbiologist and chemist Louis Pasteur. He is known as the first man to develop a vaccine against rabies.

World Rabies Day 2021: Significance

To answer why we celebrate Rabies Day, one must understand the number of lives this disease claims. Shockingly, only India reports over 20,000 annual human death due to rabies, WHO says. Every year, this particular day is allocated to spread the information, awareness, and advice to ensure normal people are vigilant, and at-risk communities are protected from the lethal disease. The day aims to eliminate the risk of spreading the infection and enable people to understand how to tackle the disease and take care of themselves and their pets. Lastly, it is also to eradicate myths about rabies and its treatment.

Image: Unsplash

World Rabies Day 2021: Theme

The theme of World Rabies Day 2021 is 'Rabies: Facts, Not Fear,' which is aimed to eliminate myths about the disease and enlighten people with the right information and treatment procedure. The theme is focused on sharing facts about the disease and curb the circulation of misinformation and fear. In 2020, the theme of World Rabies Day was aimed to "End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate," which was similar to that of 2019. Both the years, the international health organisations were determined to spread awareness about necessary vaccination to prevent rabies infection.

What is Rabies?

According to WHO, Rabies is a zootonic disease that causes progressive and fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. It is usually transmitted from animals such as stray dogs that are not vaccinated against rabies. Symptoms of the disease could include fever, headache, excessive salivation, muscle spasms, paralysis and mental confusion. The only treatment for rabies is considered to be vaccination. Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is 100% fatal, WHO says, since it attacks the central nervous system.

Image: Shutterstock