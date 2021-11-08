World Radiography Day 2021: Know Its History, Significance & Theme Of The Year

World Radiography Day is observed annually on 8 November to mark the anniversary of the discovery of x-radiation or X-rays by German scientist Wilhelm Rontgen in 1895. On 8 November, 1895, physicist Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen (1845-1923) became the first person to observe X-rays, a key scientific progress that ultimately benefitted a variety of fields, especially medicine. The day is specifically celebrated by radiographers all over the world to raise awareness about the vital contribution of radiography to modern healthcare.

World Radiography Day also highlights the significant role of radiography in diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy, the Society of Radiographers said in a statement. The day is observed annually to denounce the myth and inhibitions related to the modern healthcare system. It is celebrated to clarify the accuracy and efficiency of radiology tests so that it helps patients not be intimidated by complex diagnosis procedures involving radiography. "In 2021, the International Day of Radiology will be dedicated to Interventional Radiology and its essential role in treating patients," amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The day is also marked to shed light on the primary and secondary use of radiology in the detection and treating of ailments and nuclear science. Furthermore, radiographers also observe the day as an opportunity to promote radiography as a career option.

World Radiography Day history

World Radiography Day was first celebrated in 2012 by the European Society of Radiology (ESR), in collaboration with the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), and the American College of Radiology (ACR). The day was earlier marked on February 10 to coincide with the death anniversary of the German scientist Wilhelm Rontgen. However, it was later replaced with the date November 8, the time when he first discovered X-rays. The date change was unanimously agreed upon by the three institutions. India first observed World Radiography Day in 1966 after it was proposed by the secretary of the Radiographers Association of Madhya Pradesh, Shivakant Vajpai.

World Radiography Day 2021 theme

Beginning in 2012, World Radiography Day has remained a global event celebrated annually with several themes highlighted every year. These themes are linked with image recognition by radiology. As per ESR, the motto for the International Day for Radiology is "Interventional Radiology – Active care for the patient". Last year, the day focused on "Radiologists and radiographers supporting patients during COVID-19."

"With this phrase, we invite everyone to celebrate the essential role that interventional radiology plays in treating patients. To help support these celebrations, we ask imaging professionals across the world to pause for a moment, look back at their hard work and celebrate the contributions of radiology in the active care of patients," the ESR said in a statement.

In 2019, the theme was decided to be "Sports Imaging." The previous year, the theme has highlighted the significance of "Cardiac Imaging," preceded by "Emergency Radiology" in 2017 and "Breast imaging" in 2016. Many conferences and webinars are held every year to commemorate the history and significance of the day. Medical fraternities focus on spreading awareness about using radiography in medical and scientific fields such as for therapies and nuclear assessments, respectively.

World Radiography Day wishes

Happy world radiography day to all #worldradiographyday pic.twitter.com/Y4pO007MDH — Clare Pulling (@ClarePulling) November 7, 2021

Happy world Radiography Day

to all Radiographer🙏💐#WorldRadiography Day is celebrated on 8 November every year. The date marks the anniversary of the discovery of x-radiation by#WilhelmRoentgen in 1895.#WorldRadiographyDay2021 #worldradiographyday pic.twitter.com/K4t76Hu7ue — 👁NNAN (@Tpkannan4) November 8, 2021



(Image: Shutterstock)