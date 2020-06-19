World Refugee Day Messages In Support Of Refugees All Over The Globe

World Refugee Day is celebrated on every June 20 of the year all over the globe. On this day, people come together to honour the Refugees of the world and also respect their struggle. We know that these refugees are forced to leave their house because of issues like war, terror attacks, or other crises, and live in camps or tents until they are shifted to another place. But, leaving their houses and staying in this terrible condition is just the beginning of a tough and challenging journey.

Many a time these refugees have to adjust themselves in terrible weather conditions. Nowadays issues and crises faced by refugees have become centre stage news, so hence it is additionally essential to share support and to celebrate World Refugee Day. So, here are messages to forward to your families, friends, and other colleagues on this, World Refugee Day.

The UNHCR, 'World Refugee Agency' states-

We mark this World Refugee Day in the midst of dramatic social change. A pandemic has tested our strength and highlighted systematic inequalities. It has also connected us in new ways and renewed our motivation to act for equality. In the time of COVID, we celebrate refugees who are on the frontlines fighting this pandemic, their hosts and the aid workers supporting them. We have seen everyday heroes from all walks of life step up to join the front lines. No matter who you are or where you come from, pandemic or not; every one of us can make a difference. Every action counts.

World Refugee Day messages to forward & make people aware of this important day:

"To be called a refugee is the opposite of an insult; it is a badge of strength, courage, and victory.”



— Tennessee Office for Refugees "No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land.”



— Warsan Shire "A refugee is someone who survived and who can create the future.”



– Amela Koluder "Refugees are not terrorists. They are often the first victims of terrorism.”



— António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres "The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.”



— Albert Einstein

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”



— Emma Lazarus "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”



— Martin Luther King Jr. "Refugees didn’t just escape a place. They had to escape a thousand memories until they’d put enough time and distance between them and their misery to wake to a better day.”



— Nadia Hashimi "Refugees are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, with the same hopes and ambitions as us—except that a twist of fate has bound their lives to a global refugee crisis on an unprecedented scale.”



— Khaled Hosseini

"We have a legal and moral obligation to protect people fleeing bombs, bullets and tyrants, and throughout history, those people have enriched our society.”



—Juliet Stevenson "It is the obligation of every person born in a safer room to open the door when someone in danger knocks.”



— Dina Nayeri

