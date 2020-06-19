World Refugee Day Status To Share On Social Media With Friends & Family

World Refugee Day is an international day introduced by the UN to honour refugees from all around the world. The day held every year on June 20. The day marks the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. It is an occasion to build empathy and understanding for their plight and to recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives.

The day focuses on the rights, needs and dreams of refugees. World Refugee Day was held for the first time on June 20, 2001, which marked the 50th anniversary of the 1951 convention relating to the Status of Refugees. The day was initially known as Africa Refugee Day before the UN General Assembly officially announced it as an international day in the year 2000. Share these heart-grabbing status with your friends and family on World Refugee Day.

World Refugee Day status

“With courage let us all combine”.

“Migrants and Refugees: Towards a Better World”.

“Take 1 minute to support a family forced to flee”.

“1 family torn apart by war is too many”.

“No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land.”

“A refugee is someone who survived and who can create the future.”

“Refugees are not terrorists. They are often the first victims of terrorism.”

“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.”

“Refugees didn’t just escape a place. They had to escape a thousand memories until they’d put enough time and distance between them and their misery to wake to a better day.”

“Refugees are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, with the same hopes and ambitions as us—except that a twist of fate has bound their lives to a global refugee crisis on an unprecedented scale.”

“I urge you to celebrate the extraordinary courage and contributions of refugees past and present.” – Kofi Annan, UN Secretary-General

“Displaced societies are of value. Their issues are our issues.” – Cynthia Basinet

“Despite very harsh living conditions and the trauma of what they went through, they [Sudanese refugees] had a lot of dignity.” – Julien Clerc

They are safe but they are not in their homes. They are city-less. I think it’s just a disaster for everyone.” – Teri Hatcher

