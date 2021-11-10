World Science Day For Peace And Development 2021: Significance, Theme, Messages And More

World Science Day for Peace and Development is an event marked on October 10 annually. The day highlights the significant role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues, said United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The day also sheds light on the vital contribution of science in the daily lives of humans.

The day helps to link science and technology to the development of a peaceful society. World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are up-to-date about the scientific development and discoveries deemed necessary for the advancement of society. The day also underlines the role of scientists in broadening the spectrum of understanding the planet, framework of the society and helps to make it more sustainable, UNESCO added in its statement.

World Science Day for Peace and Development Significance

World Science Day for Peace and Development has four main purposes as per UNESCO. The day strengthens public awareness of the role of science for peaceful and sustainable societies. On this day, scientists promote national and international solidarity for shared science for the benefit of societies. The day also marks renewed national and international commitment for the use of science for the benefit of societies. Lastly, it helps to draw attention to the challenges faced by science in raising support for the scientific endeavour.

World Science Day for Peace and Development: Theme

World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021 is the 20th edition of the event being observed to mitigate serious threats to the lives of billions of people and the planet. This year the theme for the celebration is the importance of "Building Climate-Ready Communities." "The objective is to bring science closer to society by highlighting some key scientific aspects and possible solutions provided by science, technology and innovation to combat some major global challenges society is facing today," UNESCO said.

Messages to share on World Science Day for Peace and Development

“Equipped with his five senses, man explores the universe around him and calls the adventure Science.” Edwin Powell Hubble

"Science is a way of thinking much more than it is a body of knowledge," Carl Sagan

“Science is fun. Science is curiosity. We all have a natural curiosity. Science is a process of investigation. It's posing questions and coming up with a method. It's delving in.” Sally Ride

"Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity, and is the torch which illuminates the world. Science is the highest personification of the nation because that nation will remain the first which carries the furthest the works of thought and intelligence." - Louis Pasteur

“What you learn from a life in science is the vastness of our ignorance.” – David Eagleman

Image: Shutterstock