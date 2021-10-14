World Sight Day 2021: Here's All About The Theme, History And Significance Of This Day

Every year, World Sight Day is celebrated on the second Thursday of October. The occasion will be commemorated this year on October 14. The day is to be observeed with the goal of increasing public awareness about visual impairments, including blindness. As per the World Health Organisation, nearly one billion individuals worldwide have a treatable eyesight impairment, however, sadly, the majority of these problems go untreated due to a lack of awareness and knowledge about it.

Loss of vision primarily impacts persons over the age of 50, and it can interfere with a person's ability to do a variety of tasks. Blindness and disability have implications in everything from everyday tasks to community involvement and employment prospects. Untreated cataracts, glaucoma, Amblyopia, eye infections, Strabismus, as well as other age-related vision problems are among the few factors of vision loss. World Sight Day which is also known as 'World Eye Day' or 'World Vision Day', is considered to be an important day as it urges everyone to comprehend the significance of their own eye health.

World Sight Day history:

The Lions Club Foundation, which has worked with blindness preventative agencies all around the globe, was the first to launch World Sight Day. On October 8, 1984, it was first commemorated. The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) has later organised and acknowledged it as VISION 2020. This then formed as a collaborative initiative led by the WHO and IABP partners in which non-government institutions, eye care societies, and eye hospitals from all over the globe can join and participate in spreading awareness about such concerns.

The Lions Club Foundation, the World Health Organization, and IAPB have already been working for years to commemorate this day and to enlist the assistance of the government and the health ministry in developing eye care institutions and raising funding.

World Sight Day significance:

The World Health Organization oversees and participates actively in the planning of World Sight Day programs. This day is also promoted by Lions Club International on an annual basis. To raise awareness about visual impairment and blindness, numerous communities and non-governmental organisations join forces with WHO and IAPB. The day's commemoration also guarantees that more agencies will assemble to provide prompt diagnosis and care treatment before a person will lose their vision.

Theme of World Sight Day:

'Love your eyes' is the theme of World Sight Day 2021. This theme highlights the importance of maintaining good eye health. It also indicated to be more vigilant towards prompt diagnosis or therapy.

World Sight Day awareness:

On World Sight Day, numerous events are designed and conducted each year. With the World Sight Day Global Challenge, the IAPB has promised to collaborate with partners and stakeholders to offer some "high-impact activities" for World Sight Day 2021 to raise awareness. WHO further revealed that at the 74th World Health Assembly, member nations agreed on two goals to be met by 2030, one is a 40 per cent improvement in effective coverage of refraction defects and the other is a 30 per cent boost in successful cataract operations.

(Image: Twitter/ @IAPB11)