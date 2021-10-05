World Teachers Day 2021: Significance Theme, Quotes And Wishes To Send To Teachers

World Teachers Day is celebrated every year on October 5th to express gratitude to the contribution of the human beings who prepare children to face the world. Teachers, take care of every child without bias and instill confidence and courage, besides making them qualified and competent. The day was first introduced by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1994 as an event to commemorate the diligence and hard work of teachers all around the world.

The day is observed in more than 100 nations, including United States, Canada, Australia and India (which also marks National Teachers'Day on September 5). The day not only acknowledges the immense dedication and zeal of the teachers to prepare a child to face the world but also on issues like employment, training and significant difficulties that revolve around the job. According to UNESCO, World Teachers Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

[Image: Unsplash]

World Teachers Day 2021: World Teachers Day Theme

As per UNESCO, one and a half years into the COVID-19 crisis, the 2021 World Teachers’ Day will focus on the support teachers need to fully contribute to the recovery process under the theme “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”.

The event will be marked by a five-day series of global and regional events that will showcase the effect that the pandemic has had on the teaching profession, highlight effective and promising policy responses, and aim to establish the steps that need to be taken to ensure that teaching personnel develops their full potential, UNESCO said in a statement. This year, World Teachers’ Day celebrations will take place in conjunction with the meeting of the Joint ILO-UNESCO Committee of Experts on the Application of the Recommendations concerning Teaching Personnel (CEART), which will be running from 4 to 8 October 2021, it added.

World Teachers Day 2021: World Teachers Day quotes and wishes

1. "I find myself truly blessed to have a teacher like you who has helped me progress throughout my life. Wish you a happy world Teachers Day."

2. "Technology is just tool in terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them the teacher is the most important one." -Bill Gates.

3. "Blessed are the students who have a teacher like you who guide and support them to believe in their goals."

4. "A good teacher can inspire, hope, ignite the imagination and instil a love of learning." - Brad Henry.

5. "Warm wishes on world Teachers Day to you. You are one of the people who have enlightened my life with so much knowledge and inspired me in so many ways."

6. "Teachers affect eternity no one can tell where their influence stops." - Henry Brooks Adams.

7. "Without your presence and support, my life would have been completely different. I thank the most inspiring teacher for all her guidance."

8. "It is the supreme art of a teacher to awaken join creative expression and knowledge."- Albert Einstein

Image: Unsplash