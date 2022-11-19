World Toilet Day 2022: Theme, History, Why Is It Celebrated? All You Need To Know

World Toilet Day is observed by the United Nations on November 19 annually focusing on the impact of the sanitation crisis on groundwater. It aims to raise public awareness of broader sanitation systems such as wastewater treatment, stormwater management, and hand washing.

Notably, today 3.6 billion people are living with poor-quality toilets and without access to safely managed sanitation which ruins their health and pollutes their environment. The day reminds people of taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: sanitation and water for all by 2030.

Inadequate sanitation systems spread human waste into rivers, lakes & soil, polluting vital water resources.



Saturday's #WorldToiletDay is an opportunity to draw attention to the importance of having access to safely-managed sanitation. https://t.co/RRwWndNejM via @UN_Water pic.twitter.com/xuCvm0a9mq — United Nations (@UN) November 19, 2022

World Toliet Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year's World Toiled Day as decided by United Nations is, 'Making the Invisible Visible'. It explores how inadequate sanitation systems spread human waste into rivers, lakes, and soil, polluting underground water resources.

World Toilet Day: History

Singaporean philanthropist Jack Sim, in 2001, established World Toilet Day on November 19. Sim also founded the World Toilet Organization. Notably, the UN officially recognised the right to water and sanitation as a human right in 2010, which focused attention on the campaigns to raise awareness of the sanitation crisis.

In 2013, United Nations developed a resolution -- 'Sanitation for everyone' in partnership with the Singaporean government and the World Toilet Organization. This resolution recommended collective action to address the sanitation crisis on a worldwide scale.

Why is it celebrated?

The day is observed widely as there is a requirement for sufficient sanitation to achieve Goal 6 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Notably, due to poor sanitation practices, human waste contaminates water resources by getting into rivers, lakes, and soil. According to the UN, there has to be universal access to hygienic restrooms that are part of a sanitation system that efficiently collects and handles human waste.

How can you take part in the celebration

Learn more about sanitation

Can share images on social media regarding good hygiene practices

Spread awareness regarding the day

Organize awareness sessions on the sanitation crisis.

Key messages you should know on World Toilet Day 2022