World Water Day 2022: Know This Year's Theme; History And Significance

Celebrated annually on March 22 every year, World Water Day is observed to inform people about the importance of water and further raise awareness about the serious growing water crisis in the world. The tradition which is continuing since 1993 was initiated by the United Nations during which a resolution was also passed declaring March 22 as World Water Day to be marked annually.

Since then, the day is being celebrated every year during which campaigns and events are organized on creating awareness concerning water conservation, sanitation policies, and expansion of environmental protection, among others.

Water being the building block of life and a daily requirement for all living organisms on the planet is one of the primary necessities for human needs for survival. Without an adequate source of water, life is not possible on the planet and therefore it is rightly said that "Water is precious". However, with the increasing population rate, pressure on various water sources has also increased leading to overuse and exploitations of the natural resources causing water shortages on a global basis.

Notably, as people celebrate World Water Day 2022 today, this time just like every year also has a theme that puts light on the issues concerning groundwater. Read on to know more about the day.

World Water Day history

The history of World Water Day date back to the 1990s, when in the year 1992 the year of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, the idea was dropped. Following this in 1993, a resolution was passed by the United Nations General Assembly declared March 22 as World Water Day on an annual basis. Since then, the day is being celebrated in most countries.

World Water Day significance

World Water Day holds major significance as it aims to raise public awareness regarding the importance of water, its conservation, benefits, and further its major role in the ecosystem. Following this, awareness is also created on the need to preserve and conserve water resources on a large scale.

The theme of World Water Day 2022

The theme for this year's World Water Day has been focused on the conservation of groundwater which has remained one of the most untouched issues. Concerning this, the theme of World Water Day 2022 is 'Groundwater – Making the Invisible Visible'. This will aim to create awareness for conserving groundwater and for taking measures to tackle the deprivation of groundwater resources and further promote the right usage of it.

Image: Unsplash