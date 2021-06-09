World's Most Livable Cities 2021: Auckland Tops The List, Osaka Ranks Second

Quick links:
The 2021 edition of the Global Liveability Ranking published by EIU is out. Auckland, New Zealand topped the list with an average livability score of 96.
Osaka, Japan ranked second with an average livability score of 94.2. While it scored 100 in Stability and Healthcare, it had 91.7 in education.
Adelaide, Australia came next with an average livability score of 94. It scored 100 in healthcare and education. Socred dropped to 83.8 when it came to culture and environment.
Wellington, New Zeland scored 93.7 in average livability score with 100 in education, 91.7 in healthcare and 95.1 in culture and environment.
Tokyo, Japan had an overall average livability score of 93.7. A 100 in healthcare and stability, the capital city scored 91.7 in education and 92.9 in infrastructure.
Perth, Australia ranked sixth with an average livability score of 93.7. It had a 100 in healthcare, 97 in education and 92.9 in infrastructure.
Zurich, Switzerland had an average livability score of 93.3. It scored 100 in healthcare, education and infrastructure. It scored 78.2 in culture and environment.
Geneva, Switzerland scored 85.9 in average livability score. It scored 100.0 in healthcare, 96.4 in infrastructure and 85.9 in culture and environment.
Melbourne stood next with an average livability score of 92.5. It scored 100 in education and infrastructure while 88.2 in culture and environment