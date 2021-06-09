Last Updated:

World's Most Livable Cities 2021: Auckland Tops The List, Osaka Ranks Second

The Economist Global Livability Index for 20221 was recently released. While Auckland topped the list, Japan's Osaka was ranked second.

Most Livable Cities
The 2021 edition of the Global Liveability Ranking published by EIU is out. Auckland, New Zealand topped the list with an average livability score of 96.

Most Livable Cities
Osaka, Japan ranked second with an average livability score of 94.2. While it scored 100 in Stability and Healthcare, it had 91.7 in education.

Most Livable Cities
Adelaide, Australia came next with an average livability score of 94. It scored 100 in healthcare and education. Socred dropped to 83.8 when it came to culture and environment.

Most Livable Cities
Wellington, New Zeland scored 93.7 in average livability score with 100 in education, 91.7 in healthcare and 95.1 in culture and environment.

Most Livable Cities
Tokyo, Japan had an overall average livability score of 93.7. A 100 in healthcare and stability, the capital city scored 91.7 in education and 92.9 in infrastructure. 

Most Livable Cities
Perth, Australia ranked sixth with an average livability score of 93.7. It had a 100 in healthcare, 97 in education and 92.9 in infrastructure.  

Most Livable Cities
Zurich, Switzerland had an average livability score of 93.3. It scored 100 in healthcare, education and infrastructure. It scored 78.2 in culture and environment. 

Most Livable Cities
Geneva, Switzerland scored 85.9 in average livability score. It scored 100.0 in healthcare, 96.4 in infrastructure and 85.9 in culture and environment. 

Most Livable Cities
Melbourne stood next with an average livability score of 92.5. It scored 100 in education and infrastructure while 88.2 in culture and environment

Most Livable Cities
Brisbane, Australia was ranked 10th with an average livability score of 92.4. It also ranked 100 in education and healthcare. It scored 85.7 in infrastructure. 

