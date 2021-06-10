WTO Admits 'urgency Of Discussing' COVID-19 Vaccine Intellectual Property Waiver

In a massive development regarding the Intellectual Property Rights waiver for COVID 19 vaccines, World Trade Organisation (WTO), on June 9, agreed to the launch of a process for drafting an agreement on the issue. Discussions on the waiver had been frozen since it was jointly proposed by India and South Africa last October. However, positions saw a shift last month, after the US joined in the call to life patent rights on essential vaccines against the coronavirus infection.

WTO describes Intellectual Property Rights as something which gives the creator an exclusive right over the use of his/her creation for a certain period of time. In the case of vaccines, a waiver on IP rights would allow additional manufacturers to produce vaccines and scale down the shortage of jabs. However, the global trade body has failed to move ahead as any agreement requires consensus of all 164 members.

However, on Wednesday WTO members acknowledged the “urgency of this discussion” and finally backed the launching process towards drafting an agreement on the same. Views on the matter, meanwhile, remain far apart with the majority of European countries still adamant on sustaining the Intellectual property protections. In the most recent development, Head of World Bank David Malpass opposed the waiver highlighting that it would hamper innovation in pharmaceuticals.

Progress report

However, a WTO official said that a progress report on the waiver would be out by July 21-22. India and South Africa's joint submission reportedly seeks waivers in rules that relate to multiple areas such as copyright, industrial designs, patents and the protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets. Late in October, the move acquired backing from WHO which argued that the waiver would not only make the tools available to all who need them but also ensure an affordable price.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection has spiralled to infect more than 175,184,219 people, out of whom 3,777,314 have lost their lives while a total of 158,706,433 have recovered. Meanwhile, India continues to battle a devastating second wave and has reported over 29,183,121 positive cases till now. The US still remains the single most affected state with 34,264,727 cases.

Image: PTI/WTO/Twitter