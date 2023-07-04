Xi Jinping Calls On SCO To Enhance Solidarity And Mutual Trust, Uphold Multilateralism

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday encouraged the leaders of Russia, Iran, and other member states of the SCO to strengthen their relationships and resist sanctions imposed by the western nations. The Chinese leader also emphasised the importance of safeguarding regional peace and ensuring collective security during his address at the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) via video link.

Urging the SCO members to strengthen their unity and solidarity, Xi underscored efforts to uphold multilateralism and improve global governance. Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that Xi also called for opposing hegemonism and power politics while laying stress on making the system of global governance fairer and more equitable

President Xi also said that modernisation of human society should be promoted through concerted and constant endeavours to advance equal rights, equal opportunities, and fair rules for all.

In his speech, the Chinese President called on SCO for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security. Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that Xi also urged member states to "follow the right direction" and "enhance solidarity and mutual trust". He also said that the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation is unstoppable.

Xi on protectionism

Global Times reported that President Xi stated that China is willing to work with other members of SCO to implement the Global Development Initiative, and stick to the right direction of economic globalisation. Xi also said that SCO member states must object protectionism and unilateral sanctions, overstretching the national security concept and oppose "building barriers and walls" and "de-coupling".

President Xi also assured that China will also strive to make the cake of mutually beneficial cooperation bigger so as to deliver more benefits to people around the world.

On Iran and Belarus' membership

On the admission of Iran to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a member state, and signing of a memorandum of obligations on Belarus' membership, Xi said that the move shows the vigor and vitality of the SCO.

The Chinese President's address followed an apparent dig by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to both China and Pakistan without naming any of them. PM Modi spoke about the threat of cross border terrorism to regional and global peace and the need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states as per the principles of SCO Charter.