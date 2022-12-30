Year 2022 At Look: Mass Protests Flared Due To COVID-19, Inflation, War & Political Crisis

As the year 2022 winds up, new data published by the Carnegie Endowment’s Global Protest Tracker revealed that the antigovernment protests were witnessed globally and remained at an all-time high during the year 2022. The rise in the protests worldwide could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions that sparked the economic and political public outcry, protests, and reforms against the policies across many nations worldwide.

2022 was a year that impacted the lives of people across the globe, thereby raising public discontent, the think tank stated. This includes the economic crisis due to the pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, surging inflation and the cost of living crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, clampdowns, and government policies that led to demonstrations globally. Here is looking at the mass protests of 2022.

Demonstrations worldwide in 2022

French ‘vaccine pass’ protests

Thousands of people protested against French President Emmanuel Macron’s government passing a controversial bill that made ‘vaccine pass’ compulsory to attend public events or use public transport during the start of 2022. Around 105,200 people across France demonstrated against the government’s plans to introduce a new COVID-19 pass which Macron implemented on 15 January. People were heard responding to the French President’s remark to "pi** off" the unvaccinated, with demonstrators chanting "We’ll pi** you off."

Around 18,000 were estimated to have flooded the streets in Prais, 6,000 demonstrated in Toulon, 500-1,000 in Bordeaux, and 500 in Dijon. While 650 people flooded the streets in Saint-Etienne, around 500 came out in Puy-en-Velay. The 2022 French turnout of anti-vax protesters was believed to have been four times the turnout in December 2021 when 25,500 people marched across France. Citizens chanted the slogan “No to the vaccine pass” while referring to the controversial bill.

Canadian anti-COVID vaccine 'Freedom Convoy'

In Canada, a convoy of truckers demonstrated against COVID-19 mandates that flared into mass protests against the government's policies, and eventually blockade in Ottawa and even obstruction of the US-Canadian border crossing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tested positive for COVID-19 averred that he is not “intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless”. “Illegal” blockade at the US-Canada border is against the people of Ontario and against all Canadians, Canadian Transport Minister warned the protesters. This protest was dubbed as ‘Freedom Convoy’ and it has now brought the entire world’s attention to Canada. The scenes emerging from Canada have also been deemed similar to the chaos that the United States witnessed when the pro-Donald Trump protesters blasted inside the Capitol Hill building.

Credit: AP

Sri Lanka economic turmoil protests

As the country battled the worst economic crisis, angry Sri Lankan protesters barged into the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo in July 2022. The visuals showed the Sri Lankan protesters resting in the kitchen and bedrooms of the Sri Lankan President's official residence. The people were seen helping themselves in the kitchen while some of them were seen resting on the bed and taking pictures in an apparent demonstration that was aimed at ousting the country's leader. Protesters were seen enjoying themselves in the swimming pool, others pushed for Rajapaksa to step down for bringing the country on brink of the worst economic crisis. Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence that month. The country faced food and fuel shortages owing to the drying of the foreign currency reserves.

China Zero Covid policy protests

In December, angry Chinese protesters demonstrated against China's stringent Zero COVID policy and demanded the removal of the lockdowns that brought life to a standstill. Chinese protested against China’s powerful leader President Xi Jinping, demanding that he steps down. They chanted anti-regime slogans "Xi Jinping, step down! CCP, step down!" in Mandarin forcing the government to withdraw from the implementation of the draconian policy. Demands for Xi's resignation intensified after the death of at least 10 people in an apartment fire in Xinjiang, which likely occurred when the region was under a strict COVID lockdown. China witnessed the most aggressive protests in decades in 2022.

Chinese policemen form a line to stop protesters marching in Beijing. Credit: AP

Rising cost of living protests, UK

In June, thousands of Brits marched through central London in a protest over the soaring cost of living in the UK worsened due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Gigantic crowds flooded the British capital rallying to fulfill their demand that the UK government do more to help people faced with massive bills and other expenses but the wages were minimal. The then Prime Minister Boris Johnson was widely criticized for being slow to respond to the cost-of-living crisis and for inefficiency in the handling of the economic woes of the British people. Inflation in Britain and across Europe surged at an all-time high, as Russia's war in Ukraine crimped supplies of energy and food staples such as wheat.

Anti-Russia sanctions protests

An estimated 70,000 demonstrators gathered in Prague where they protested against the soaring energy bills, and demanded the end to the sanctions against Russia imposed in response to Ukraine's invasion. Chanting “Czech Republic First” protesters at the rally demanded a new agreement with Moscow over gas supplies They also called to halt the rampant arms supply to Ukraine from taxpayers' funds. Protesters urged the centre-right government of the prime minister, Petr Fiala, to step down.

Kazakhstan unrest

Nearly 225 people have lost their lives, further leaving several others injured in the countrywide violent protests that broke out in Kazakhstan. Almost 6,000 people have been arrested, including a “substantial number of foreign nationals”. Kazakhstan citizens demanded that the government must resign, and as protests turned to unrest, there was a declaration of a state of emergency. Troops from the Russia-led military were deployed to help contain violence. The protests were triggered by a rise in fuel prices and turned into riots as they spread across the country.

Pakistan political crisis: Ousting of ex-PM Imran Khan

Angry supporters of ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to the streets to protest against the assassination bid on him. Khan, in a dramatic address to the nation from a hospital, vowed to resume his march to Islamabad demanding fresh general elections. While Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party insisted that the attack was a "prelude to a well-thought-out conspiracy" to assassinate ex Pakistani premier, the federal government asked the PTI-led Punjab provincial government to constitute a high-level joint investigation team (JIT) for a thorough probe to bring facts to light.

In dramatic footage, Imran Khan claimed, "four people plotted to kill me behind closed doors. I have a video with me, if something happens to me, the video will be released." Khan was ousted from power by Shehbaz Sharif, then leader of the opposition in the National Assembly in a no-confidence motion in April. He accused the US of interference in Pakistan's political matters.

Iran protests

Protests against the Iranian Shiite cleric regime in 2022 marked the most powerful rebellion against the cleric authority since the Iranian revolution of 1979 following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in the country's so called morality police's custody. Women flooded the streets chanting slogans of “Woman, Life, Freedom” and chopping their hair in defiance of the Islamic Republic's dress code laws. Over 200 people, including police officers, Iranian security forces personnel, and civilians have been killed since then.

Credit: AP

Roe v. Wade anti-abortion protests US

Americans marched in rallies to protest against the Supreme Court's what they termed an “attack on women's reproductive health care,” after it overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. Protests started in early May outside the apex court on Capitol Hill, and the homes of some of the six conservative justices as Americans demanded that the law be restored. As many as 14 US states banned abortion. Inflation, cost of living, rising gas prices, gun violence, and border crisis were among other issues that mass protests were organized for.