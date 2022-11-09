Zelenskyy At COP27 Avers Russian Invasion Threatened efforts to combat Climate Change

Addressing the UN climate change COP27 on November 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed the Russian invasion for Ukraine's poor climate conditions and hampering international efforts to tackle global warming. "They are the ones who start wars of aggression when the planet cannot afford a single gunshot because it needs global joint actions," he stressed. Zelenskyy addressed the summit at Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh through a video link.

Appealing to the world leader to take action against those who are ignorant about climate change, he said: "Russia is making a catastrophic mistake." According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine was introducing a plan at the conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to evaluate the impact of military actions on climate and the environment. He has urged nations to come together to stop those who are destroying the world's ability to work unitedly for a common goal with their insane and illegal war.

Russia-Ukraine war impacts the environment

As per Zelenskyy's statement, the Russia-Ukraine war has destroyed at least two million hectares (five million acres) of forest in Ukraine and caused energy crises. A large area of forest was burnt due to the heavy Russian shelling. During the summit, the European leaders together condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a severe and accelerating threat posed by climate change since February. While attending the climate conference that was linked to the summit, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the transition from fossil fuels to renewables was "good for our security" as well as will help improve the current climate change issues. Stoltenberg accused Putin of trying to use energy as a weapon which gives a reminder to shift from fossil fuels to green energy.

As per the commentary published in the journal Nature last week, estimates of planet-warming emissions from the world's militaries range between one and five percent of the global total. For sure, the Ukraine delegation present at the COP27 has drawn global attention to the climate and environmental repercussions of Russia's February invasion.