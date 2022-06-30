Zelenskyy Hosts Indonesian President In Kyiv, Accepts His Invite To Attend G20 Summit

Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday hosted Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in Kyiv as the latter offered to mediate for brokering peace talks and agreed to send Zelenskyy's "message" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine's leader was also invited to this year’s G20 summit by Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. Zelenskyy thanked Widodo for coming to Ukraine and noted that it was the first visit of the President of Indonesia to his country in the history of diplomatic relations.

“Had talks with President @jokowi. Thanked for the support of sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular for a clear position in the UN. Food security issues were discussed,” Zelenskyy tweeted on Wednesday. He then added, “Appreciate inviting me to the @g20org summit.”

Credit: President of Ukraine

Furthermore, Zelesnkyy's office said that he noted with the Indonesian leader it was the first visit of the leader of the Asian state to Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale Russian war. "We really appreciate it and are thankful to you," Ukraine's President said, as he spoke alongside his Indonesian counterpart during a joint conference. He stressed the importance of Indonesia's role and Joko Widodo's personal authority in the international arena as a war is ongoing on his territory.

"You are now representing in Kyiv both the Group of Twenty, which Indonesia currently chairs and one of the most powerful associations in the world, ASEAN, which your country will chair next year," Zelenskyy said, according to his office. He underscored that the negotiations with the President of Indonesia "are a step towards strengthening the global anti-war coalition of states that can restore and guarantee world stability."

Zelenskyy hails support of Indonesian people

Ukraine greatly appreciates "the support of the Indonesian people and your personal support, Mr. President, in this time of war for freedom and independence of our state," Zelenskyy said. He expressed confidence that Ukraine would defend its freedom in the colonialist war started by Russia. He furthermore thanked Widodo for his unwavering support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Kyiv.

"The facilitation of the chairman and member of the G20 is extremely important for the restoration of peace. I am grateful to you, Mr. President, for the personal invitation to take part in the G20 summit, and, of course, I accept the invitation. Ukraine's participation will depend on the security situation in the country and on the composition of participants," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Both Ukraine and Indonesia discussed key issues on the global agenda, mainly Russia's blockade of the key ports in the Black Sea. "First of all, attention was paid to lifting the Russian blockade of Ukrainian seaports and resuming the export of domestic agricultural products in full," Ukraine's leader iterated. He stressed that Russia is "blackmailing the world with hunger". It blocked the supply of food from Ukrainian ports, which played a stabilizing role for the world market. "Tens of millions of tons of grain from Ukraine should reach consumers, in particular the people of Indonesia," said Zelenskyy. The two counterparts also agreed to launch visa-free regime between Ukraine and Indonesia.