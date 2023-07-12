Zelenskyy Outlines 3 Priorities For NATO Summit As Germany Promises More Missiles To Kyiv

Ahead of the final day of the NATO summit in Lithuania, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined his three priorities from the summit’s day two. The Ukrainian leader took to Telegram to highlight these priorities. The comedian-turned-politician received a grand welcome at the summit in Vilnius on Tuesday where the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war took centre stage. While the summit did not give clarity on Ukraine's membership in the Western alliance, the body made it clear that it will support the war-stricken country to counter Moscow in the war. In the three-point agenda shared by Zelenskyy on Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader assured that NATO’s security guarantees to Ukraine amid war will be discussed extensively.

"We have three priorities on today’s agenda,” the Ukrainian President wrote on Telegram. “The first is new support packages for our army on the battlefield. The second, I believe, is an invitation to Nato. We need your understanding that we have this invitation for when the security situation allows it. We want to discuss all these things with our partners,” he emphasised. In his Telegram message, Zelenskyy made it clear that he will get clarity on Ukraine’s position in NATO on the second day of the summit. “And thirdly, today we will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to Nato,” he furthered.

‘We want to be on the same page’: Zelenskyy

Ahead of the second and final day of the summit, the Ukrainian President made it clear that both parties want to end the summit on the same page. During his impromptu address to the media, Zelenskyy reiterated his three priorities from the summit. The priorities came just a day after the Ukrainian President called NATO’s resistance to give solid answers “absurd”, Sky News reported. He also informed that he will meet top leaders on the final day of the summit.

We started a meeting with Germany 🇩🇪. Dialogue with Olaf Scholz @Bundeskanzler will be meaningful as always. We expect good news regarding the protection of the lives of Ukrainians and our defense. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky on the final day of NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, 12 July 2023, Image: AP

Zelenskyy started off his day with a bilateral meeting with leaders from Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom. “We started a meeting with Germany. Dialogue with Olaf Scholz @Bundeskanzler will be meaningful as always. We expect good news regarding the protection of the lives of Ukrainians and our defence,” the Ukrainian President wrote on Twitter. Following the meeting, the Ukrainian President said that Berlin will be sending additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine. “There is an agreement on additional Patriot launchers and missiles for them from Germany. This is very important for protecting life in Ukraine from Russian terror!” he wrote on Telegram. “I am grateful for Germany’s readiness for long-term, long-term support of Ukraine and our defence of freedom. Long-term support programmes are the best signal to everyone in the world that our Europe will remain a space of security and peace,” he added.

Meeting with Mr. Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. A meaningful start to the day at the summit!



We are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO - we have Canada's understanding, the world's understanding will follow, and we are… pic.twitter.com/iwu7iy2Fz6 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023

Почалась зустріч із Премʼєром Великої Британії 🇬🇧 @RishiSunak. Наші переговори завжди посилюють глобальну безпеку! Новини будуть. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023

The Ukrainian President also shared visuals from his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO - we have Canada's understanding, the world's understanding will follow, and we are preparing an important security victory for Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am grateful to Justin and Canada for reinforcing our warriors with armoured vehicles. We have reached powerful agreements,” the Ukrainian President avered. Next in line was meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. “The meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom @RishiSunak has begun. Our negotiations always enhance global security! More news to come,” Zelenskyy stated in another Twitter post.