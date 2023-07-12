At the NATO summit, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is “understandable that Ukraine cannot join NATO when at war” but added that it would have been ideal if there had been an invitation for Kyiv to join the alliance. The Ukrainian leader added that the NATO Summit's decision of paving the way to the alliance without needing to follow a Membership Action Plan (MAP) is a good start and was an important decision. Zelenskyy called it positive news that member states are boosting the defence packages and have pledged to support Ukraine and its military needs.

“Ukraine needs long-range weapons, this deficit is still there and that he would raise the issue in talks with the US president, Joe Biden," said Zelenskyy.

'Most urgent task now is to ensure Ukraine has enough weapons': NATO chief Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, noted that the “most urgent task now is to ensure Ukraine has enough weapons." He stressed that Ukraine "has the right to choose its own path, it’s not for Moscow to decide." Stoltenberg added that Putin winning the war "would be the biggest risk" and therefore the alliance will stand by assisting Ukraine with arms as long as it needs. Zelenskyy, in turn, thanked the US for providing the cluster munitions, as he also acknowledged that the decision may have been a “challenge” for the US president.

During the summit, Stoltenberg tweeted a picture of himself with Zelenskyy as he wrote, "We meet as equals and that he looks forward to the day we meet as allies." While they held an exchange at a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania during the military bloc's crucial summit, Zelenskyy still awaited confirmation on Ukraine's demands for the F-16 fighter jets. Reportedly, he was "confused" about the delivery of F16s as no robust statement was made by the NATO chief.

An honour to welcome President @ZelenskyyUa to our #NATOSummit for the inaugural meeting of the NATO–Ukraine Council. Our 3-part support package means #Ukraine is closer to #NATO membership than ever before. Today we meet as equals; I look forward to the day we meet as Allies. pic.twitter.com/4w7zruztCb — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 12, 2023

“About the F-16s, did you address to me or to you?” Zelesnkyy asked. F16s?! No, no, no answer please," he added before taking questions from the reporters.

Zelenskyy also stressed at the summit that he intends to ensure that Ukraine "will have this invitation when security measures will allow." The President of Ukraine said, "We want to be on the same page with everybody." Even as Zelenskyy and NATO chief Stoltenberg held a warm exchange on Ukraine's membership issue, the latter appeared critical of NATO's "unprecedented and absurd" reluctance to give a clear timeline for his country's acceptance into the alliance. But he added during a speech in Vilnius that he has "faith in NATO." The Ukrainian President, however, questioned no clarity on the timeframe about when would his country be accepted in the bloc, as he said, that he would "like this faith to become confidence, confidence in the decisions that we deserve, all of us, every soldier, every citizen, every mother, every child." "Is that too much to ask?" asked Zelenskyy.