As the 18th G20 summit unfolds in the vibrant city of New Delhi, the absence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is proving to be a source of wrinkle. US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said that having Zelenskyy have role in G20 would be good thing.

Sullivan's stance reflects the belief that any opportunity for President Zelenskyy to address a global body is a positive step. Speaking on this matter, Sullivan noted, "Look from our perspective, anytime President Zelenskyy gets the opportunity to address a body, a group is a good thing. We believe that about the G20."

Zelenskyy's presence would have been a good thing, suggests Sullivan

Indeed, Zelenskyy has been relentless in his efforts to engage with leaders from around the world, and the United States acknowledges and applauds his dedication. Sullivan highlighted that Zelenskyy had addressed the G20 summit hosted by Indonesia last year.

"In Jeddah not long ago many of the key countries of the G20 including from the Global South sit with Ukrainians in the same room to talk through the principles of adjust and durable peace including sovereignty and territorial Integrity," Sullivan went on to say. "So, I feel good about where we are. Although the US view is very much that having Zelenskyy have a role in this G20 would be a good thing," he added.

The question of whether Ukraine would be invited to the G20 summit had previously arisen in March. At that time, India's foreign secretary, Vinay Kwatra, addressed the matter, stating, "As far as Ukraine's invitation is concerned, see, during the press briefing at the launch of the G20 Presidency, it was made clear as to which nations are invited as guests, including obviously, the G20 members. The list of those countries was shared with you. We have not made any changes or additions to that list." Ukraine was not in that list.

India, the host of this year's G20 summit, anticipates the arrival of various world leaders, including US President Joe Biden. The summit serves as a crucial platform for global dialogue and cooperation, where leaders grapple with pressing issues that transcend borders and impact nations around the world.