Updated February 25th, 2022 at 22:18 IST

Global leaders could agree for treaty to tackle plastic waste at UNEA: Inger Andersen

Inger Andersen, director of the UNEP, said an agreement at the UN Environment assembly might be an important multilateral pact since Paris accord in 2015.

Reported by: Apoorva Kaul
UN
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a bid to address pertinent issues concerning environmental conservation, the international community is all set to meet virtually and in-person in Nairobi between 28 February to 2 March. The meeting between the global leaders is touted as a "critical moment" in progress towards the first-ever global treaty to tackle plastic waste. Inger Andersen, director of the United Nations Environment Programme, said an agreement at the UN Environment assembly might be an important multilateral pact since the Paris climate accord in 2015, The Guardian reported. 

Inger Andersen told The Guardian that public opinion and impatience of people keep mounting over the rise in plastic wastes which will result in an unprecedented "degree of focus" and insisted that world leaders might agree to measures for a binding treaty to control plastic waste from "source to sea."

Ahead of the summit, Andersen, while addressing the delegates stressed that the world is witnessing the situation with "anxiety and hope." She highlighted that it is for the first time they are witnessing the willingness of the international community to fight plastic pollution. At the resumed fifth session of the United Nations Environment Agency (UNEA), world leaders will focus on plastics and deliberate on proposals to establish an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) to work towards a legally binding global agreement. 

Member states to discuss international legally binding instrument: Inger Andersen

Ahead of the summit, Inger Andersen expressed confidence that member states will decide on the path towards making a "real different to address plastic pollution." While responding to the questions, Andersen stressed that member states will discuss the international legally binding instrument at the resumed session of UNEA and initiate their work in 2022 to complete the targets until the sixth session of UNEA. She highlighted that the proposals that will be discussed by the member states will include addressing all sources of pollution along the whole lifecycle - from production, disposal and reduction of the leakage of existing plastic in the ecosystem. Moreover, member states need to discuss the different types of plastics and plastic that would be allowed to recycle safely.  

Image: AP

