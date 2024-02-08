Advertisement

Viral: Incredible videos are all over social media. Nonetheless, the bird was seen obediently following his owner's instructions in one of the most beautiful videos posted on X, the former Twitter. What made this video so fantastic was how unique it was compared to other incredible clips on the internet. It wasn't exploring a foreign nation, trying out some amazing local food, or taking pictures of breathtaking scenaries. The amazing task that the bird was given was to assist his owner in piercing a sugar sachet, so that the contents could be poured into the tea cup!

In the video, the owner appears to be having fun watching the bird follow his instructions with a smile on his face. Cute bird sitting at table's edge while the man gets ready for breakfast in the morning. The bird assists just as the man is ready to take a sip of his morning tea by piercing a sugar sachet with his tongue. Online users are moved by the extraordinary video. With nearly 5,000 likes, the video received 25 lakh views. Comment sections were overflowing with amusing quotes from internet users.

Bird with a job

pic.twitter.com/PKIwRRIyKY — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 11, 2024

The companionship and entertainment that pets offer help to combat boredom. Dogs and cats are the most common pet species in western nations, including India. Birds are wonderful pets and, as evidenced by research, are also highly intelligent animals. Just by being around them, they can improve your mood. You can experience great joy in your life with a pet bird. With your little feathered friend to keep you entertained, you'll never get bored.