Viral News: Earth Day is observed as a way to encourage sustainability and increase public awareness of environmental protection.

Since its initial celebration in 1970, it has been recognised worldwide through a range of events, including tree planting, cleanup drives, and educational programmes.

The purpose of Earth Day is to motivate people to take up action in defence of the environment and its natural resources for coming generations.

Google's Earth Day doodle highlights areas where progress has been made towards sustainability while also celebrating the beauty of the earth.

The Google Doodle Earth Day 2024 logo's letters stand for various locations on planet earth:



G stands for the Turks and Caicos Islands, .

O stands for Mexico's Scorpion Reef National Park, a UNESCO site.

O stands for Iceland's Vatnajökull National Park.

G stands for Brazil's Jaú National Park, one of the biggest forest reserves in South America.

L stands for Nigeria's Great Green Wall.

E stands for the Australian Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves.

Google celebrates special days and events through creative doodle ideas on its homepage, which attracts users on the internet.

