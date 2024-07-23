sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 02:56 IST, July 23rd 2024

‘Got My Job After Spending 27 Years…’: Cheatle Over Allegations On Connections With Jill Biden

"I got the job as the director of the Secret Service because I spent 27 years at an agency with a mission that I absolutely love," Cheatle stated.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Got My Job After Spending 27 Years…’: Cheatle Over Allegations On Connections With Jill Biden
‘Got My Job After Spending 27 Years…’: Cheatle Over Allegations On Connections With Jill Biden | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

01:56 IST, July 23rd 2024