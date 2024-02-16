Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

Greece Legalises Same-Sex Marriage, Despite Strong Opposition

The reform would not have passed without the support of Syriza, the main opposition party, which happens to be a leftwing party.

Sagar Kar
People protesting against legalisation of same-sex marriage in Athens. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In a historic move, Greece has become the world's first Orthodox Christian nation to legalize same-sex marriage. The landmark reform was passed by the Athens parliament amidst a mix of celebration and controversy across the country. With an unprecedented show of unity, 176 Members of Parliament from various political backgrounds voted in favor of the bill, marking a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in Greece. However, 76 MPs opposed the reform, reflecting the deep division within Greek society on this issue.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community, filled with emotion, observed the proceedings from the parliamentary galleries, seeing years of advocacy come to fruition. According to a report from The Guardian, Stella Belia, a prominent gay activist, expressed profound gratitude for the legislation, which not only allows same-sex couples to marry but also grants them the right to adopt children. 

Here is what you need to know

It is worth noting that allowing same-sex couples to adopt children is extremely controversial in many countries, even in countries which have legalised same-sex marriage. The argument is - all things being equal, does a child not deserve a mother and a father?

The passage of the bill followed intense debate and public discourse, with supporters hailing it as a necessary and long-overdue measure to address ‘inequality’, while opponents, including the influential Orthodox Church, denounced it as contrary to traditional values.

The Greek PM supported legalisation, despite resistance from his party 

Large number of people gather in Athens to protest the legalisation of same-sex marriage. Image: AP 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, despite facing resistance from within his own party, firmly supported the reform, emphasizing its importance in rectifying a significant ‘injustice’ within Greek society. However, opposition from socially conservative elements, both within and outside of his party, was vocal and substantial.

Former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras voiced opposition to the reform, arguing that same-sex marriage was not a human right and warning against the perceived dangers of the law.

Law passed only due to support of the leftwing opposition party

Crucially, the reform would not have passed without the support of Syriza, the main opposition leftist party led by Stefanos Kasselakis, Greece's first openly gay political leader, and other smaller political factions.

The legalization of same-sex marriage in Greece represents a significant milestone in the country's journey, albeit one that continues to provoke strong emotions and debate within Greek society. Only time will tell if this reform has a positive impact on the society or a negative impact. Greece, like all European countries, is witnessing a decline in fertility rate. The traditional nuclear family is also not as common as it used to be, which, conservatives fear, will lead to societal instability. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

