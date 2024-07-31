sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 06:58 IST, July 31st 2024

Greek Security Agencies Get Clean Chit in Spyware Scandal That Triggered Sanctions by the US

The spyware targeted dozens of prominent individuals in Greece including Nikos Androulakis, the current leader of a Socialist party, the third largest in parlia

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
What Is 'Mercenary Spyware attack' Which Apple Has Warned Of For Users in India
Greek Security Agencies Get Clean Chit in Spyware Scandal That Triggered Sanctions by the US | Image: Shuttershock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

06:58 IST, July 31st 2024