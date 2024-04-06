×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Greta Thunberg Detained by Dutch Police at Hague Climate Demonstration

The activist was among dozens detained by the police in The Hague as they removed protesters who were partially blocking a road in the Dutch city.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Hague:  Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among dozens of people detained Saturday by police in The Hague as they removed protesters who were partially blocking a road in the Dutch city. Thunberg was seen flashing a victory sign as she sat in a bus used by police to take detained demonstrators from the scene of a protest against Dutch subsidies and tax breaks to companies linked to fossil fuel industries.

The Extinction Rebellion campaign group said before the demonstration that the activists would block a main highway into The Hague, but a heavy police presence, including officers on horseback, initially prevented the activists from getting onto the road.

Advertisement

A small group of people managed to sit down on another road and were detained after ignoring police orders to leave.

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked the highway that runs past the temporary home of the Dutch parliament more than 30 times to protest the subsidies.

Advertisement

The demonstrators waved flags and chanted: “We are unstoppable, another world is possible.”

One held a banner reading: “This is a dead-end street.”

Advertisement

In February, Thunberg, 21, was acquitted by a court in London of refusing to follow a police order to leave a protest blocking the entrance to a major oil and gas industry conference last year.

Her activism has inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change since she began staging weekly protests outside the Swedish parliament starting in 2018.

Advertisement

She has repeatedly been fined in Sweden and the UK for civil disobedience in connection with protests.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Michael Vaughan and Virat Kohli

Vaughan on Kohli

2 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

4 minutes ago
Rajasthan Man Kills Teen Daughter For Not Studying For School Examination

Man kills Daughter

4 minutes ago
Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.

Hostage Body Recovered

7 minutes ago
Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

8 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi

Rajkummar-Wamiqa's Next

9 minutes ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dancing with crowd

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

10 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro CEO resigns

16 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi

18 minutes ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

28 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

29 minutes ago
Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Very Disturbing Trend: CJI Chandrachud

Lawyers Commenting

30 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

37 minutes ago
money recovered

Jharkhand: Rs 48 Cr Seize

42 minutes ago
Mumbai mega block

Mumbai Mega Block

an hour ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys Telugu

an hour ago
Maldives

Maldives India exports

an hour ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Arrested

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News11 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo