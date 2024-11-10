Published 23:49 IST, November 10th 2024
Gunmen Opens Fire In a Bar In Central Mexico Killing 10 And Injuring 7
Gunmen open fired in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring seven, a local official said. The attack took place Saturday in the historic city center of Querétaro in a region that had long been spared the violence seen in neighboring states like Guerrero.
