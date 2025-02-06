Hafiz Saeed's Son Rants Terror, Threatens PM Modi, Says 'Kashmir Belongs to Muslims'

Talha’s speech also featured a staunch defence of LeT, the terror group his father founded, which carried out the 2008 Mumbai attacks. | Image: PTI

Islamabad: Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of the 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, once again spewed anti-India rhetoric at a rally in Lahore on Pakistan’s ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day.’ Using the platform to glorify terrorism, Talha not only demanded the release of his father—a UN-designated terrorist—but also vowed to “liberate Kashmir from India at any cost,” openly inciting violence.

The rally, an annual propaganda exercise by Pakistan, served as a mouthpiece for Talha’s radical views.

Launching a direct attack on PM Modi, he ranted, “I want to warn PM Modi that Kashmir belongs to Muslims, and we will take Kashmir from you. It will be a part of Pakistan Muslim India soon.” His rabid rhetoric, laced with delusion, only reaffirmed Pakistan’s obsession with fueling terrorism against India.

Talha also attempted to whitewash the crimes of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terror outfit responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, dismissing its global terrorist designation by the United Nations and the United States as “propaganda.”

He also tried to justify his father’s imprisonment and questioned the legal action taken against Hafiz Saeed, asking, “Hafiz Saeed is not guilty; why is he suffering in jail?”