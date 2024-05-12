Advertisement

World News: The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has posted a video on Saturday showing a man being kept hostage in Gaza by Palestinian agents and seen alive in the tape. The 11-second video includes text in Arabic and Hebrew that reads, "Time is running out. "Your government is lying."

In the video, Nadav Popplewell, a British national is seen speaking under apparent pressure.

"Every sign of life received from the hostages held by Hamas is another cry of distress to the Israeli government and its leaders," the families' group said in its statement on Saturday, as AFP reported.

Popplewell was taken hostage alongside his mother during the attack on October 7 attack on southern Israel. His older brother, Roi, was killed during the same attack. His mother, Hanna, was released by Hamas during the hostage exchange in November of last year.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team are under enormous pressure to reach an agreement with Hamas, but despite numerous rounds of indirect negotiations, the two warring parties have not reached any conclusion.

While it was initially assumed that the video was a so-called ‘proof of life’, Hamas later claimed that that Popplewell had, in fact died as a result of injuries sustained during an Israeli air strike one month ago. The 51-year-old reportedly was not given the intensive medical care he needed as the facilities for the same were destoryed by Israel, according to a Hamas spokesperson.

Israel has, thus far, not given any official statement on this video though it has previously labelled similar hostage videos as a form of psychological warfare by the Hamas,