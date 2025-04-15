Hamas Claims Contact Lost With Israeli-American Hostage Edan Alexander

New Delhi: Hamas’s armed wing has announced that it has lost contact with a group of militants holding Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old New Jersey native and soldier in the Israeli army.

The group’s spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, said they lost communication after Israeli military airstrikes targeted the area where Alexander was allegedly being held in Gaza.

Hamas Issues Threatening Video to Hostage Families

In a chilling video released shortly after the announcement, Hamas warned families of hostages that their loved ones would “return in black coffins with their bodies torn apart from shrapnel from your army.” The statement reflects the increasing tension between Israel and Hamas as the conflict continues to escalate.

Edan Alexander is believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas, and the U.S. government has been pushing for his release. Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy, recently stated that securing Alexander’s freedom is a "top priority" for the U.S. government. Negotiations have already taken place, with the release of Alexander being a key focus.

Hamas Rejects Ceasefire Proposals; Hostage Release Tied to War’s End

Hamas has maintained that hostages, including Alexander, will only be freed as part of an agreement to end the war. Despite Israel’s offensive resuming in March after rejecting a ceasefire extension, Hamas continues to reject Israeli demands, including laying down arms or demilitarizing Gaza.