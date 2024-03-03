English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Hamas Confirms Truce Talks in Egypt, Seeks Israeli Concessions for Deal

“We are keen to achieve a result that satisfies our people,” Osama Hamdan said in a statement.

Israel
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas. | Image:AP
Hamas has confirmed that there are truce talks underway in the Capital of Egypt Cairo, days after Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration has accepted the framework the of the deal in the making mediated by US and Qatar.

Hamas delegation is heading to Cairo where it will lay down the group’s position on ceasefire talks with Israel, reports suggested. The talks may lead to the release of the hostages held by the Palestinian militant group on the October 7 raid. The group is expected to push for more humanitarian aid into Gaza, a senior official reportedly stated.

“We are keen to achieve a result that satisfies our people,” Osama Hamdan said in a statement published by the Hamas media center. The Hamas has been designated as the terrorist organization by the US and European Union. Hamdan said that the ceasefire talks are being held over the weekend on Sunday as well as Monday. Bidne had earlier stated that a deal was in the making and that the Israel-Hamas conflict could see a ceasefire by Monday. Officials now say that the deal may be in reach “within 24 to 48 hours” if Israel accepts Hamas’ demands.

Aid truck firing incident to complicate Gaza ceasefire talks: Biden

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden said that the killing of more than 100 civilians near the humanitarian aid truck in the northern Gaza will “complicate [Gaza] ceasefire talks.” On his way to the US-Mexico border, Biden maintained that he was made aware of the reports of the Israeli troops opening fire on the crowd that clambered at aid trucks desperately due to starvation but were killed and injured in IDF gunfire.

Biden indicated that the incident, which has attracted international condemnation including from India’s Foreign Ministry, will complicate the truce talks between the warring parties. “I know it will,” Biden told reporters in Washington DC at the south lawn, of the White House ahead of leaving for the Southern border. “We’re checking that out right now. There are two competing versions of what happened. I don’t have an answer yet,” said Biden. The latter added that the ceasefire in the battle waging in Gaza between the IDF and the Hamas will “probably not” happen after the gunfire incident.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 16:55 IST

