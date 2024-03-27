Hamas Deputy Military Commander Killed in Strike: Israel

Israel Says It Killed Hamas Deputy Military Commander In Strike | Image:AP

Israel’s military spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed that Hamas deputy military commander Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli strike this month.

"We have checked all the intelligence," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement. "Marwan Issa was eliminated in the strike we carried out around two weeks ago," he said.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…