Published 12:34 IST, October 22nd 2024

Hamas October 7 Attack Survivor Commits Suicide on Her 22nd Birthday After Battling PTSD

Golan was among the thousands who managed to flee the Nova Music festival massacre on October 7, 2023, had been since battling mental health issues.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hamas October 7 Attack Survivor Commits Suicide on Her 22nd Birthday After Battling PTSD | Image: Instagram
12:34 IST, October 22nd 2024